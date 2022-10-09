Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

