Truist Financial Corp Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

