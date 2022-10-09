Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.6% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

