Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 14,030 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Universal Display worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $99.49 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $94.12 and a 12 month high of $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.22.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

