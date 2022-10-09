Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 22,099 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.13% of Plug Power worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

