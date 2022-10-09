Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 118,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

