Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 443,186 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,186 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.46 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

