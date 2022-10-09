Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 4,382 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 3.3 %

CME stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.33 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.72.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

