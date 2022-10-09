Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Baidu by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Baidu Stock Down 1.8 %

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.