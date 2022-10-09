Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:C opened at $42.19 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

