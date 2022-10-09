Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 39,310 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $52,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $3,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

