Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.1 %

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $523.61 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $558.97 and a 200-day moving average of $555.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

