Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 48,218 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of NIO worth $39,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,552,000 after acquiring an additional 549,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NIO by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura reduced their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.02.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

