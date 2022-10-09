First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

