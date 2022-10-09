Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 193 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $93.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

