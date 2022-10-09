First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Shares of C stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $73.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

