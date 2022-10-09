Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

