Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

