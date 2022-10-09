First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of RY stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

