First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 737 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.