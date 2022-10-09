Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yum China by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Yum China by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

