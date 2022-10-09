Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $111,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,367,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $295.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.73 and its 200-day moving average is $277.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.71 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

