CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

CSX Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

