Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 782 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.