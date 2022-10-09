Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

