Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

