Sepio Capital LP Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE F opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

