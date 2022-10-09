Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 24.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 49.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zumiez by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,009 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 87.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

