Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $9.78 on Friday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205 in the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

