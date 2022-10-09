MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,421 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $61,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 72,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MetLife by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MetLife by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

