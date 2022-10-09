Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 31,606 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,606 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of 3M worth $60,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in 3M by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

