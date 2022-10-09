Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 61,283 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,283 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.42% of J. M. Smucker worth $58,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.