Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $55.30 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of AmerisourceBergen worth $55,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.32.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

