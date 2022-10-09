Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 56,610 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,610 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.33% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $54,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $179.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

