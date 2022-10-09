Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 162,517 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,517 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $41,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.9 %

ED opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

