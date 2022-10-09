Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Nucor worth $53,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Nucor by 774.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.