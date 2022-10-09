Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of Molina Healthcare worth $50,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,220,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,616,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

MOH opened at $348.76 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $361.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.48 and a 200-day moving average of $314.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

