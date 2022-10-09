Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 73,171 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,171 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Albemarle worth $52,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $115,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $272.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.79.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

