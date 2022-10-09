Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,901 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.89% of Murphy USA worth $50,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy USA Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MUSA stock opened at $269.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.31. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.97 and a 52-week high of $303.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

