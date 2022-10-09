Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 34,712 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34,712 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.53% of F5 worth $48,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $962,202. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

F5 stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.91 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.68.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

