NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 79,060 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of NetApp worth $46,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $323,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $204,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.