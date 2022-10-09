Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $45.89 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $45,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,943,000 after buying an additional 78,510 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their target price on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $152.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

