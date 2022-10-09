Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,265 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Packaging Co. of America worth $40,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average is $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.