Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,009,979.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,009,979.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PriceSmart Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $58.14 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

