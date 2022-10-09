FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of FactSet Research Systems worth $43,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $413.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.91 and a 200 day moving average of $408.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

