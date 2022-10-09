Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 167,001 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,001 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.96% of Virtu Financial worth $39,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virtu Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.