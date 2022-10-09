Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,078 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.50% of Lincoln National worth $40,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

NYSE LNC opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

