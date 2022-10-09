Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.67. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

