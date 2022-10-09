Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $398.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.