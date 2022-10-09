Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of 10x Genomics worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $622,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $419,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $28.57 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $187.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.67.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

